freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.80 ($25.32) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.26. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

