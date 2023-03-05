Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

