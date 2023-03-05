Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
FCPT opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
