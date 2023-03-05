Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.85% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 2,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRZU opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

