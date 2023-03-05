Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.