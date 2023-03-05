Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 21,329 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,329 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

