Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $960,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $222.79 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $221.11.

