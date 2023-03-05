Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

SIZE opened at $121.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

