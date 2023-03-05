Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 15,448 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

