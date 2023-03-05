Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 6,772 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,635,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

