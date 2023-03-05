Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,794,544 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 19.8% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $985,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,173,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

