First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $239.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYFW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.