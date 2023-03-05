First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 20,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First United by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First United

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

