First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418,378 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $69,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

