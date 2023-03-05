First Trust Advisors LP Sells 92,826 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $63,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.