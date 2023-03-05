First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,309 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Sonoco Products worth $66,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

