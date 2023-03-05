First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $71,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

