First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 30,194 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

