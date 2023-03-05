First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $68,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.06. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,362,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

