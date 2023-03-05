First Trust Advisors LP Has $61.03 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $61,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,234.73 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,012.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,118.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

