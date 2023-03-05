First Trust Advisors LP Buys 86,654 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.26% of NorthWestern worth $64,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

