First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $205.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.26.

FSLR stock opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

