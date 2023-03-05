First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $211.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

