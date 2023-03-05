First Manhattan Co. Sells 200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $232.97 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

