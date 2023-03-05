First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

