First Manhattan Co. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.