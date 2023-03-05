First Manhattan Co. Has $379,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.55.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $180.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

