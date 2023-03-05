First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

