First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $13,436,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Corning by 106.7% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

GLW opened at $35.27 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.