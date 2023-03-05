First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 87.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 17.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 326,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

