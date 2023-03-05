Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as high as C$3.08. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 6,400 shares changing hands.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.23 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of C$23.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2356846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

