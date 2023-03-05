Financial Analysis: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Natural Gas Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Natural Gas Services Group -6.87% -0.91% -0.71%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Natural Gas Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.44 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,377.00 Natural Gas Services Group $72.42 million 1.89 -$9.18 million ($0.42) -26.38

Natural Gas Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Natural Gas Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Natural Gas Services Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

