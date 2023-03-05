Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

