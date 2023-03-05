Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

