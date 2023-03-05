Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,625. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National Stock Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

