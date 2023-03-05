Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $396,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.