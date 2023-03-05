Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $364,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after acquiring an additional 168,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

