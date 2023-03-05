Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $350,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

VFC opened at $26.26 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 190.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

