Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

