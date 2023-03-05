Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,353 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $30.87 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.