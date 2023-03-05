Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

GFI opened at $9.66 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

