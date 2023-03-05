Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.33 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

