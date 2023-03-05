Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,712 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

FITB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

