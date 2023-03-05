Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,959 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.