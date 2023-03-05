Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 932.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $109.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.