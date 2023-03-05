Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 838 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.73 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,331. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

