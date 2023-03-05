Federated Hermes Inc. Has $25.42 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 190.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

