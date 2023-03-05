Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.35% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

