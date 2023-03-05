Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

