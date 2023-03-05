Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.